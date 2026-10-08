'One Of A Kind': Akshay Kumar And More <i>Welcome</i> Stars Pay Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar

Anees Bazmee's 2007 film Welcome featured Nana Patekar in the role of the feared underworld don Uday Shetty, a character that went on to become a pop-culture phenomenon. The actor died at the age of 75 earlier today following a cardiac arrest. His Welcome co-stars have been sharing emotional tributes on social media.

Akshay Kumar wrote, "Really saddened by the news of Nana ji's passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance... he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I'll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It's hard to believe you're gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say."

Paresh Rawal wrote, "BHAU. NANA SAHEB. INSANELY HONEST AND INTENSE. LOVE AND RESPECT FOR EVER. OM SHANTI."

"To all my media friends, I'm really sorry, but I'm not in a condition to talk right now. I'm deeply saddened and still unable to process what has happened. Please give me some time. I genuinely don't have the words or the state of mind to say anything at the moment. This is an unbearable loss and an unbearable pain for me and for all of us. I hope you understand," penned Anees Bazmee.

Mallika Sherawat, who played Isha in the film, wrote, "It's hard to believe you are gone, Nana ji. You will be missed."

Nana Patekar In Welcome

Nana Patekar was known to be a 'serious' actor until Anees Bazmee cast him in Welcome (2007). Nana Patekar was not ready to do the part. But once he listened to the story, he was ready to switch on his comic mode.

Nana's chemistry with Anil Kapoor, who played his partner-in-crime Majnu Bhai, became the heart of the film.

Nana Patekar's Death

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Patekar was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital where doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes before declaring him dead.

The filmmaker was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation, popularly known as CPR, an emergency procedure that is performed when someone's heartbeat or breathing stops.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital told news agency ANI. "A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted."

Nana Patekar's last rites will be performed at his home in Donje village, Pune, this evening.

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