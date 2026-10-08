Nana Patekar To Mushtaq Khan, How <i>Welcome</i> Cast Lost Two Of Its Iconic Actors Within 2 Weeks

It's the end of an era.

It is always a bittersweet feeling when iconic stars, loved and remembered for their memorable performances, die and all we have left are those moments locked on the big screen.

Fans woke up to the sad news of veteran actor Nana Patekar dying of cardiac arrest at 75 earlier today.

Sadly, it also reminded fans of another senior actor, Mushtaq Khan, known for his role as Ballu Paaji in Welcome, who died at 62 just two weeks ago after a prolonged battle with cancer.

What makes it so heartbreaking is how fans can't stop mourning the deaths of two iconic actors who gave us even more iconic characters - Don Uday Shetty (Nana Patekar) and Ballu Paaji (Mushtaq Khan) - in Welcome. The film was one of a kind when it came to the comedy genre and, till date, remains a go-to for Nana Patekar and Mushtaq Khan fans, keeping aside the other horde of powerful performances they have delivered on celluloid over decades of work.

What Made Don Uday Shetty And Ballu Paaji Iconic In Welcome

'Control Uday, control' - no one could have made such comic timing land with a straight face like Nana Patekar did with his character Uday Shetty. After being known for incredible gritty performances in Parinda and Krantiveer, Welcome director Anees Bazmee completely changed the veteran actor's track as a soft-hearted but eccentric don who simply wants to show how 'decent' he is just to get his sister married.

The absurdity went completely off the charts when Nana Patekar's character hit a midlife crisis and fell in love with Mallika Sherawat's character. Suddenly, the tough-guy attitude dissipates as he melts into a true-blue Hindi film romantic hero.

And then there was Mushtaq Khan, who initially had no lines as Ballu Paaji, but then got one that became a major pillar of pop culture phenomenon, just like 'Control Uday, control'.

Anees Bazmee gave Mushtaq Khan his moment in the spotlight as he wrote an on-set sequence, the iconic lines - "Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahut bada player tha" ("One of my legs is fake; I was a great hockey player") - as the actor shined with Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor taking the backseat.

The backstory is what makes their jugalbandi even more hilarious. It was Uday Shetty who had broken his leg, but Ballu Paaji still looked up to him as a saint as he paid for the hospital bed and got him a fake leg.

Till today, it's the hilarious sequences between Nana Patekar's Uday Shetty losing his temper at Mushtaq Khan's Ballu Paaji, among other eccentricities in the film, that have continued to entertain audiences ranging from Millennials to Gen Z.

Nana Patekar and Mushtaq Khan redefined peak comedy in the mid-2000s that today is a comfort watch for millions. Today, Nana Patekar's 'Control Uday, control' has become a way of expressing anger management. This was humour for all ages, and the digital footprints these two actors have left behind are a sign of an unrepeatable legacy.

About Nana Patekar And Mushtaq Khan's Deaths

Nana Patekar was 75. According to hospital sources, the actor was declared dead at 5:20 am. The doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response, they said.

His last rites will be performed today at his Donaje village home near Pune at 4 pm with full state honours.

Born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, dialogue delivery, and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters. A recipient of three National Film Awards, he was known for his work in films such as Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan and Yeshwant, among others.

He made his Bollywood debut in the 1978 film 'Gaman'. During the early 2000s, Patekar received praise for his performances in Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005), and Taxi No 9211 (2006). He also received widespread praise for playing the gangster 'Uday Shetty' in the comedy Welcome (2007) and its sequel Welcome Back (2015).

The actor also played a supporting role in the comedy thriller 'Housefull 5'.

He was also a part of the political thriller Raajneeti (2010) - which earned him his fifth nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2016, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in Marathi film 'Natsamrat'.

Patekar was also a recipient of the Padma Shri - which was awarded to him in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

He was also known for playback singing in the films Yeshwant (1997), Wajood (1998), and Aanch (2003).

Nana Patekar was last seen publicly four days ago in Goa's Dona Paula, where he attended and addressed the Samraat Club International installation ceremony.

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his supporting roles in films such as Welcome, has died at the age of 62 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Several friends and industry colleagues attended his funeral in Mumbai today to pay their last respects. He was laid to rest at Yari Road Cemetery, Mumbai.

Mushtaq Khan was born in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. Over the years, he worked across films and television and became a familiar face to audiences. He was particularly remembered for his role as a disabled hockey player in Welcome (2007).

Some of his other popular movies include Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Aashiqui (1990), Hera Pheri (2000), Jodi No. 1 (2001), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Khiladi 786 (2012), Stree (2018), Badhaai Do (2022), Gadar 2 (2023), Stree 2 (2024) and Baby John (2024).

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