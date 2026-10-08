'Not In State Of Mind To Say Anything': <i>Welcome</i> Director Anees Bazmee Requests Privacy After Nana Patekar's Death

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75. One of his most iconic roles was as Don Uday Shetty in Anees Bazmee's Welcome. The director took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute and express his profound sadness at losing the veteran actor.

He wrote, "To all my media friends, I'm really sorry, but I'm not in a condition to talk right now. I'm deeply saddened and still unable to process what has happened. Please give me some time. I genuinely don't have the words or the state of mind to say anything at the moment. This is an unbearable loss and an unbearable pain for me and for all of us. I hope you understand."

About Nana Patekar

Born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, dialogue delivery, and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters. A recipient of three National Film Awards, he was known for his work in films such as Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan and Yeshwant, among others.

He made his Bollywood debut in the 1978 film 'Gaman'. During the early 2000s, Patekar received praise for his performances in Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005), and Taxi No 9211 (2006). He also received widespread praise for playing the gangster 'Uday Shetty' in the comedy Welcome (2007) and its sequel Welcome Back (2015).

The actor also played a supporting role in the comedy thriller 'Housefull 5'.

He was also a part of the political thriller Raajneeti (2010) - which earned him his fifth nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2016, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in Marathi film 'Natsamrat'.

Patekar was also a recipient of the Padma Shri - which was awarded to him in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

He was also known for playback singing in the films Yeshwant (1997), Wajood (1998), and Aanch (2003).

Nana Patekar was last seen publicly four days ago in Goa's Dona Paula, where he attended and addressed the Samraat Club International installation ceremony.

Nana Patekar's last rites will be performed today at his Donaje village home near Pune at 4 pm with full state honours.

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