Nana Patekar Finished Aneet Padda's <i>Shakti Shalini</i> Shoot Before His Death

Nana Patekar had finished the shoot of Shakti Shalini, featuring Aneet Padda in the lead role, before he died at 75 at his Goa home early this morning, as per a Zoom report. He joined the film shoot in May this year. Nana Patekar will reportedly play an occultist/tantric in the mythological movie.

About Shakti Shalini

Shakti Shalini is by Dinesh Vijan for his blockbuster Maddock Horror Comedy Universe's (MHCU) project.

Shakti Shalini's announcement was attached with Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma, which released in theatres on October 21, 2025. According to early reports, Vishal Jethwa and Viineet Kumar Siingh are also a part of the film.

In a previous interview with Zoom, Amar Kaushik, director of the Stree franchise, said Shakti Shalini is the most important chapter of the horror-comedy universe. Talking about signing Aneet for the film after the success of Saiyaara, he mentioned that the team was keen to cast a newcomer. The filmmaker said he and Dinesh Vijan, head of Maddock Films, understood that 'she's the one' after meeting her and listening to the way she spoke to them.

Nana Patekar Death

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Patekar was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital where doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes before declaring him dead.

The filmmaker was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation, popularly known as CPR, an emergency procedure that is performed when someone's heartbeat or breathing stops.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital told news agency ANI. "A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted."

Nana Patekar's last rites will be performed at his home in Donje village, Pune, this evening.

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