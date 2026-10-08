After Nana Patekar's Death, Rajpal Yadav Shares Emotional Tribute For His <i>Vanvaas</i> Co-Star

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75. The entire film industry has been sharing emotional tributes on social media throughout the day. Rajpal Yadav, too, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post.

He wrote, "Some meetings and some people are always remembered in life. I had the privilege of sharing the screen again in Vanvaas with Nana Bhau. It was a special experience to work with him again, whose performances I have watched and appreciated for so many years."

He continued, "I've had the chance to know and meet him many times, not only through his characters but also personally, and his simplicity and affection will always remain with me. There is a pain in losing an exceptional artist, but the pain of losing a beautiful person is even greater than that. Bhau, your work and your memories will always remain with us."

Rajpal Yadav and Nana Patekar have shared screen space in Darna Mana Hai (2003), Welcome Back (2015), and Vanvaas (2024).

About Nana Patekar

Born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, dialogue delivery, and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters. A recipient of three National Film Awards, he was known for his work in films such as Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan and Yeshwant, among others.

He made his Bollywood debut in the 1978 film Gaman. During the early 2000s, Patekar received praise for his performances in Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005), and Taxi No 9211 (2006). He also received widespread praise for playing the gangster 'Uday Shetty' in the comedy Welcome (2007) and its sequel Welcome Back (2015).

The actor also played a supporting role in the comedy thriller Housefull 5.

He was also a part of the political thriller Raajneeti (2010) - which earned him his fifth nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2016, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in Marathi film Natsamrat.

Patekar was also a recipient of the Padma Shri - which was awarded to him in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

He was also known for playback singing in the films Yeshwant (1997), Wajood (1998), and Aanch (2003).

Nana Patekar was last seen publicly four days ago in Goa's Dona Paula, where he attended and addressed the Samraat Club International installation ceremony.

Nana Patekar's last rites will be performed today at his Donaje village home near Pune at 4 pm with full state honours.

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