Salman Khan's Mumbai Event Postponed After His <i>Khamoshi</i> Co-Star Nana Patekar's Death

Nana Patekar's death on October 8 at the age of 75 left the film fraternity and his admirers in shock. The veteran actor died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

Against the backdrop of his sudden demise, an event that his Khamoshi: The Musical co-star Salman Khan was scheduled to attend in Mumbai today has been postponed as a mark of respect.

Salman Khan was scheduled to attend an event hosted by GB Realty, alongside Gurinder Bhatti, Chairman and Managing Director of GB Realty. The event was scheduled to take place from 6 pm onwards at Taj Lands End in Bandra.

Salman Khan and Nana Patekar worked together in Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also starred Manisha Koirala and Seema Biswas. Nana Patekar played Joseph, the father of Manisha Koirala's character Annie, while Salman Khan played Raj.

According to hospital sources, doctors attempted to revive Nana Patekar for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Reports said he was declared dead at around 5.20 am. Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to theatre and cinema.

About Nana Patekar

Born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, distinctive dialogue delivery and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters. A recipient of three National Film Awards, he was known for acclaimed performances in films including Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan, and Yeshwant. His honours also included the Padma Shri.

He made his film debut with Gaman in 1978 and went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as Parinda, Prahaar, Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Shakti: The Power, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Raajneeti, and Welcome.

During the 2000s, Patekar earned praise for films including Shakti: The Power (2002), Ab Tak Chhappan (2004), Apaharan (2005) and Taxi No. 9211 (2006). He later showcased his comic side as gangster Uday Shetty in Welcome (2007), a role he reprised in Welcome Back (2015).

He also appeared in the political thriller Raajneeti (2010) and delivered one of his most celebrated Marathi performances in Natsamrat.

Patekar was also known for lending his voice to songs in films including Yeshwant (1997), Wajood (1998), and Aanch (2003).

Just four days before his death, Patekar made a public appearance in Dona Paula, Goa, where he attended the Samraat Club International installation ceremony on October 4.

Also Read: Video: Fan Breaks Down Outside Nana Patekar's Pune Home After His Death