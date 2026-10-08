Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. The actor's death came as a shock to the film industry and his countless admirers. He was 75.

The actor delivered several memorable dialogues during his career, many of which became widely popular. One of Nana Patekar's most memorable performances came in Yeshwant, in which he delivered a powerful monologue that reflected on frustration, helplessness, and the pressures of everyday life.

The full dialogue was: "Ek machchhar, saala ek machchhar insaan ko aadmi se hijda bana deta hai. Ek khatmal puri raat ko apaahij kar deta hai. Subah ghar se niklo, bheed ka ek hissa bano. Shaam ko ghar jao, daru piyo aur bacchee paida karo, aur subah talak phir ek baar mar jao."

The dialogue gained traction again a couple of days ago after Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar fought off a co-pilot who was allegedly trying to crash a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Paresh Rawal reacted to the incident by recalling Nana Patekar's famous "Ek machchhar aadmi ko..." dialogue from the 1997 film. The actor appeared to make a play on Captain Smit Machchhar's surname, "Machchhar". He wrote, "Remembering NANA PATEKAR'S FAMOUS DIALOGUE: Ek Machhhar Aadmiko ...!"

The co-pilot reportedly stabbed Captain Machchhar mid-air in an alleged attempt to crash the plane carrying 174 people, according to Israeli officials.

The Mumbai native was reportedly covered in blood and lying on the cockpit floor when he managed to activate the release mechanism to open the cockpit door, according to Israeli officials. This allowed passengers and crew members to overpower the co-pilot, while two flydubai pilots travelling as passengers helped land the aircraft.

Mourning Nana Patekar's death, Paresh Rawal wrote, "BHAU. NANA SAHEB. INSANELY HONEST AND INTENSE. LOVE AND RESPECT FOR EVER. OM SHANTI."

About Nana Patekar's Death

Nana Patekar was 75. According to hospital sources, doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes, but there was no response. The actor was declared dead at 5.20 am.

The last rites of Nana Patekar will be held on Thursday. The veteran actor will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to theatre and cinema.

Born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, distinctive dialogue delivery and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters. A recipient of three National Film Awards, he was known for his performances in films such as Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan, and Yeshwant, among others.

Also Read: Video: Fan Breaks Down Outside Nana Patekar's Pune Home After His Death