Israel's transport ministry said on Monday it had approved the resumption of flydubai flights pending final confirmation, weeks after a co-pilot tried to crash one of its planes.

"Minister (Miri) Regev approved the return of the airline flydubai, subject to the approval of the security authorities," the transport ministry said in a statement after a delegation visited the UAE.

"This step constitutes a significant move in renewing air connectivity between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."

The ministry statement said the decision was taken after "the delegation presented to Minister Regev the actions taken by the company in the wake of the incident".

The airline's flights to Israel had been suspended after one of its aircraft, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, was forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia in September.

The flight's Omani co-pilot attacked the captain with the aim of causing a crash at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, the UAE's public prosecutor said in early October, referring to a planned suicide attack.

The pilot had drawn inspiration from Al-Qaeda's September 11, 2001 suicide attacks on the United States, and carried out his attempt "with the aim of causing the greatest possible loss of life", according to the prosecutor's findings published by Emirati state media.

The aircraft was carrying 174 people, including 166 Israelis, according to Israeli media. Several passengers, including a plumber, managed to subdue the co-pilot.

Passengers described rushing the cockpit and a fight for control after the plane suddenly plunged by around 5,000 metres (17,000 feet).

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