Tents have been set up, a mega makeshift kitchen is working at full capacity, a helipad has been built right next to a highway and preparations are on for a much-anticipated horse race with a Thar car, along with love and respect, as top prize - all this for the wedding of Bihar MLA Anant Singh's (aka 'Chhote Sarkar') daughter.

The big fat wedding, with preparations grand enough to put a Bollywood movie or a TV serial to shame, will take place on November 25 in Patna's Ladma village, Singh's ancestral home. His daughter, Shivangi, will marry Rishikesh Kumar, son of commandant Ranvijay Kumar.

Today, the couple is celebrating their Haldi ceremony. A mega kitchen has been set up inside a tent over 100 feet long, where preparations are underway to make over 50 lakh gulab jamuns to make sure no guest leaves hungry, or at least without a sweet treat.

Anant Singh's three sons - Ankit, Abhishek, and Abhinav - all decked up in bright yellow kurtas for the occasion, are welcoming the guests.

Visuals show multiple large steel pots brimmed with sugar-syrup soaked gulab jamuns, a staple sweet which finds a place in almost all north-Indian celebrations, enough to easily feed a village or two.

Anant Singh's close aide, Kanhaiya Singh, told NDTV that 12 other such tents are being set up to cook for guests expected to arrive over the next two days. To prepare sweets, milk is being sent directly to the mega kitchen in 10,000 kg tankers.

Kanhaiya added that the ground became muddy due to rain but preparations are on to make it ready for the highlight of the wedding - the horse race. He said that the ground is being leveled for the race and the newly-built is being repaired to welcome the guests.

"Very Happy Today"

Elated over the big occasion, Anant Singh said he is "very happy" today. "I am very happy today. Everyone is coming to our house, and we are welcoming everyone," he said.

He added that all preparations will be done for the horse race within two days. "The field is being prepared, and we will organize a race for the horses that will be staying here," he said.

Horses of special breeds from across the country are gathering for the race scheduled for the day of the wedding. The most distinctive feature of this competition is the horses' gait, where they lift two legs simultaneously while running. Horse enthusiasts are particularly excited to witness this unique style.

BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, Sushil Singh, arrived at the venue for celebrations and was welcomed by Anant Singh.

"Anant Singh is like a brother to me. It is his daughter's wedding, and I have come to give my blessings," Sushil said, adding that Anant Singh will be invited to UP to campaign in the upcoming state assembly elections.