'Stood By Me Like A Rock': Sham Kaushal Shares 'Last Photos' With Nana Patekar From Pune Farmhouse

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75. Sham Kaushal took to Instagram to share the last pictures he had clicked with Nana Patekar on September 21 at his Pune farmhouse.

Sham Kaushal wrote, "Never thought these photos taken on 21/09/26 at his Pune farmhouse during Ganpati Puja, 17 days ago would be my last photos with him. A friend, a brother who not only gave me my first Hindi film, Prahaar, as an Action Director but stood by me like a rock when my chances of survival were low and I needed him most."

He added, "A true friend for the last 36 years. Now sitting at his Pune farmhouse and remembering the beautiful moments spent with him. Still can't believe he is no more. Bhagwan unki aatma ko shanti de. Unki kami hamesha rahegi........."

Nana Patekar had given Sham Kaushal his first big break as an action director in his directorial debut - the hard-hitting military drama Prahaar.

Nana Patekar's Death

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Patekar was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital where doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes before declaring him dead.

The filmmaker was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation, popularly known as CPR, an emergency procedure that is performed when someone's heartbeat or breathing stops.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital told news agency ANI. "A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted."

Nana Patekar's last rites will be performed at his home in Donje village, Pune, this evening.

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