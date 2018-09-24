RRB Group D Exam 2018: Everything You Need To Know About Recruitment Process

RRB Group D exam will be held till December 14, 2018

Railway Recruitment Board or RRB began the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the recruitment for more than 60,000 level posts on September 17, 2018. The recruitment examination will be held till December 14, according to the schedule released by the Boards. The RRBs have uploaded admit cards for the exams scheduled till September 28, 2018. The exams are conducted in various shifts in exam centres spread across the country. RRBs are currently engaged in the recruitment process of more than 1.2 lakh posts in various departments.

This article will track all the developments and updates happening in regards to the RRB Group D recruitment by Indian Railways.

The Boards will be releasing the answer key and results after the completion of the whole examination process. The answer keys are expected to be released in the month of December this year.

Details about the exam date, admit card, mock test and other updates can be found from these links of various RRB websites:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

RRB Group D Exam 2018 Tracker

The developments in RRB Group D exam so far:

September 23, 2018

"Candidates whose RRB Group D examinations have been scheduled for upcoming week may start downloading their admit card now. RRB Group D admit card has been now uploaded for all the candidates whose examinations have been set till September 27, 2018".

September 20, 2018

"After some videos emerged in social media claiming that RRB Group D examinations are being held in Bhagalpur without invigilators, the Railway Recruitment Board, the official recruitment agency conducting examinations for Indian Railways jobs notified that the said videos are not of its exams. After referring the purported video as 'false video', the Board has said it conducts the RRB exam in a secure, professional and transparent Manner".

September 19, 2018

"The RRBs have made a mock test available on the official website for the candidates to get a first hand experience of the Computer-Based Test or CBT exam before the actual exam".

September 18, 2018

RRBs make Group D admit card download link active again after the websites faced several technical glitches when it released the admit card details.

September 17, 2018

Many candidates whose Group D admit cards have been released could not download them as the link provided on the websites stopped responding. Later all the candidates having CBT for Level 1 posts on 18/09/2018, 19/09/2018 and 20/09/2018, who could not download e-call letter, have been sent SMS with centre details and an email with the link to download and print their e-call letter.

September 17, 2018

RRB Group D exam begins in various centres across India.

September 13, 2018

The release of RRB Group D admit cards have begun.

Use following links RRB Group D exam admit card 2018 download:

