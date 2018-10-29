More Than 3 Lakh Candidates Appear In Group D Exam Every Day; 60 Per Cent Attendance So Far

More Than 3 Lakh Candidates Appear In Group D Exam Every Day

Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB) began the computer-based test for recruitment on Group D posts on September 17. The exam is being held at over 400 centers across the country and so far over One Crore candidates have appeared for the Level 1 post examination. An estimated 3 to 4 lakh candidates are appearing for the examination every day and the average attendance in the exam is 60%.

Overall, 1.89 crore candidates are to sit for the Group D CBT which will conclude on December 17. The recruitment exam is being held for 62907 vacancies of Level- 1 posts. The exam is being completed within 51 days of commencement.

Earlier, RRBs also completed first stage Computer Based Test for 47.56 lakh candidates for ALP and Technician posts from 9th August to 4th September, 2018.

Thus on current round of these two recruitment put together, the exam of more than 1.5 crore candidates has already been conducted so far.

Indian Railways have made elaborate arrangements to conduct the examination of this scale. The exam is being conducted online and each exam center is equipped with electronic devices to run the exam process smoothly. RRBs have also provided google map link for the exam centre in each admit card to make it easier for candidates to locate their allotted centres.

To ensure free and fair examination CCTV cameras have also been installed in the examination halls. Apart from trained invigilators flying squads have also been deputed to visit centers so that there is no unfair means adopted by any candidate.

RRBs are expected to announce the result for the first stage CBT for ALP Technician post soon. Those who qualify in the first stage CBT will then have to appear for the second stage CBT.

Click here for more Jobs News