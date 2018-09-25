RRB ALP, Technician Exam: 1 Out Of Every 56 Candidates Likely To Be Eligible For 2nd CBT

Vacancy numbers have been revised to 64371, as of now.

Out of the 36 lakh candidates who took the RRB group C exam, in August-September, only 27% are likely to qualify for the second stage exam. One out of every 56 candidates, in total, has a chance to be shortlisted for the next level of selection process in the mega recruitment drive of Indian Railways. It is important to note that, candidates will be selected on the basis of community wise total vacancy of ALP and technician posts notified against the RRB and merit of first computer based test.

Close to 47 lakh degree, diploma and matriculate candidates had registered for the exam out of which 76.76% appeared, as per the data released by the Ministry of Railways.

However, the expected figures of successful candidates can change owing to the number of candidates scoring more than the qualifying marks. The minimum qualifying marks for the exam is 40% and 25% for general and ST category, respectively. For OBC and SC candidates, the pass mark is 30%. Pass marks remain the same for second CBT, as well where candidates shall also have to appear for a trade based test for which the pass mark is 35% for all categories.

Moreover, cut off marks can be expected for the first stage exam to decide the number of candidates for the next selection level.

The recruitment notice, when released in February notified 26502 vacancies in total out of which 17673 was for Assistant Loco Pilot post. The vacancy number was increased by 2.4 times later on.

The RRB ALP answer keys of the first set of exam has been released online recently. Candidates can raise objections till 11.55 pm today.

