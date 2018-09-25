RRB ALP, Technician Answer Key: Challenge Submission Ends Today

Candidates can submit the objections till 11.55 pm today.

For the RRB ALP, technician answer keys, candidates can submit the objections till 11.55 pm today. The objection tracker link will be available at the official websites of RRBs. Indian Railway had allowed candidates, since 4 days, to check the provisional answer key and submit challenges, if any. Click here for official websites of RRBs. After considering the objections raised by the candidates against the answer key, RRBs are likely to release a final answer key or else the RRB ALP, technician first CBT can be expected. 'Answers are based on Provisional Answer Keys. Answer may change in the Answer Keys Finalized after Objection Management. Evaluation will be done on Final Answer Key,' reads the notice.

RRB ALP Answer Key Released: 10 Important Things Candidates Should Know

The answer key and objection link is open for close to 36 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam. 47 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam and 76.76% had appeared for it.

Railway ALP, Technician Exam Answer Keys Released: What's Next?

RRBs have also begun other formalities of the recruitment for all the candidates who had appeared for the first stage CBT. RRBs have asked candidates to select RRB, give post preference, exam trade and confirm the bank details (for exam fee refund). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can exercise their options till October 1, 2018.

RRB ALP, Technician Answer Key: Submit Objection Till September 25

