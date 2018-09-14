Railway ALP, Technician Exam Answer Keys Released: What's Next?

RRB Answer Key 2018 For ALP, Technician Today

The RRB ALP, technician answer key have been released. Close to 50 lakh candidates who had appeared for the RRB group C (ALP, technician posts) exam in August- September can check the answer keys now. Indian Railways had conducted the group C exam in which more than 74% of the registered candidates had appeared. RRBs will also allow candidates to raise objections against the provisional answer keys. The final answer key will be prepared on the basis of the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional one.

RRB ALP, Technician Official Answer Key Today: Live Update

The answer key and objection tracker have been released today at 9.00 am and candidates will be allowed to submit their challenges till September 18. "Answer may change in the Answer Keys Finalized after Objection Management. Evaluation will be done on Final Answer Key," said a notification from RRB.

RRBs will release ALP, technician answer keys today at 9.00 am

RRB ALP Answer Key To Be Released Soon: 10 Important Things Candidates Should Know

In order to access the ALP answer key, Candidates shall have to login using the application sequence number. This specific number was sent by RRBs to the candidates at the time of registration on the phone number and email id. Candidates can also see the status of the question attempted by them on the objection submission portal.

Soon after the objection submission window is closed, RRBs will release the final answer key followed by the result of the first stage CBT of ALP, technician exam. Candidates who qualify the first CBT shall have to appear for the next stage CBT.

Click here for more Railway Job, Exam, Admit Card Updates

Click here for more Jobs News