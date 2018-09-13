RRB ALP Answer Key To Be Released Soon: 10 Important Things Candidates Should Know

RRB ALP answer keys will be released on September 14

RRB ALP 2018: The wait for RRB ALP answer key will be over soon. Railway Recruitment Board or RRB of Indian Railways will release the keys tomorrow on the official websites of the Boards. According to RRB, the RRB ALP or Group C answers for the exams held till September 4 will be published tomorrow are based on Provisional Answer Keys. The Board has provided an objection raising window for the candidates, using that, the applicants may raise their concerns regarding the keys released by the Board. The keys will be released on various RRB websites hosted at www.indianrailways.gov.in.

The Board has already started the examination process for RRB Group D recently, the first edition of which will be organised on September 17.

"Answer may change in the Answer Keys Finalized after Objection Management. Evaluation will be done on Final Answer Key," said a notification from RRB.

RRB ALP Answer Key: 10 Important Points

RRB ALP Answer Key 2018: The keys will be released on September 14

1. The RRB ALP answer key objection window will be opened on September 14, at 09.00 am and the window for raising the objections will be closed after four days on September 18 at 11.55 pm.

2. The user ID to login into objection form of RRB ALP and Technician answer keys will be the application sequence number received by the candidates at the time of registration on their mobile and password will be the password received in their e-mail ID.

3. It advised to all the applicants who are raising objections to RRB ALP answer key, that the candidates must read the instructions carefully before they start creating their objections and before stating their objections, the candidates must go through the question and answers carefully.

4. While raising objections, the candidates must be clear about their argument and according to the RRB instructions, ambiguous Objection may not be considered for evaluation.

5. In the remarks column provided on the official link of RRB, the candidates should enter their reasons for objection clearly. "Objections with no valid explanation or reference will not be taken into account and will be discarded," an RRB notice said.

6. The RRB ALP answer key objections must be entered only in English, said an RRB notification.

7. The objections can be raised only against questions and their respective alternatives as well as the objections once submitted cannot be edited later.

8. In the question paper view, which will be provided on the answer key link, the correct answer will be marked by a green tick mark next to the option.

9. The candidates may note that the question ID, which is used for all references, is mentioned to the right of the question.

10. The status of the question, whether a candidate answered it or not, is also mentioned to the right of the question. The option a candidate chose during the exam is shown to the right of the question.

Click here for more Jobs News