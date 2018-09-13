RRB Group D Admit Card: Difficulty In Hall Ticket Downloading? Follow These Steps

RRB Group D admit card: Download your hall tickets now from RRB websites

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: RRBs have released the admit cards for Group D exam to be conducted on September 17, 2018. The download link for the RRB Call Letters is available on all the regional RRB websites. Candidates who will appear for the exam on September 17 should download their admit card now. After downloading, a candidate must check the details mentioned on their hall tickets. In case you are not able to download the admit card or any discrepancy in downloading your admit card, the Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs have activated a link in all the websites of all the boards to seek help from the help desk.

RRB ALP, Technician Exam 2018: Answer Key Tomorrow



RRB Group D Admit card will have the following details: Candidate's Name, Candidate's Registration Number, Candidate's Roll Number, Exam Date, Shift Reporting Time, Exam Centre Name and Address, Nearest Landmark for Exam Centre, Candidate's Photograph, and Candidate's Signature.

RRB Group D Admit Card Download Guidelines



The RRBs have also activated the facility to contact them in case of any First CBT related query. Here's how you can access the facility.



RRB Group D CBT Related Query: How To Contact Helpdesk?

Follow these steps to contact your RRB:



Step one: Go to official RRB website.



Step two: Click on the link provided for First CBT- Helpdesk.



Step three: Enter your user id and date of birth.



Step four: Login and submit your query.

RRB Group D CBT or Computer Based Test will be held in various shifts for more than 1 crore candidates from next week. The examination will be held in various examination centres across the country.

Duration of the RRB Group D examination will of 90 minutes for 100 objective type questions.

(A mock test link has been activated to get yourself accustomed with RRB Group D exam. You can check more details here)

Four options are given to each question out of which only one will be the correct answer.

There will be negative marking for wrong answers. 1/3rd mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

RRBs are expected to release the examination details today for the candidates who have not received the same on last Sunday.

Click here for more Jobs News