RRB Group D Admit Card Download Guidelines

With RRBs releasing the group D exam admit card, it is very likely that every candidate who has registered for the exam will be logging in to the website. For recruitment process, where crores of applications have been registered for close to 60,000 posts it is obvious for the official website to slow down when there are multiple logins at a time. An official statement, similar to this scenario, was issued by RRBs just before group D admit cards were released. Candidates, then, tried to download the Group D admit card using the ALP/ Technician admit card link. RRBs had, then, asked candidates to refrain from doing so.

RRB Group D Admit Card Released For September 17 Exam: What's Next?

In another way, the online traffic created by 'other candidates' will be huge and chaotic and the admit card download process will be delayed for the concerned candidates.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: 10 Things To Do After Downloading Call Letter

Candidates who don't have their exam on September 17 need not login to the official websites. RRBs will release the admit cards phase wise four days before the exam.

For many candidates, RRBs had not released exam details on September 9. Such candidates can check their exam status today.

Candidates who have opted to scribe facility, should note that there will separate admit cards for scribes accompanying the examinees. The admit card of the scribe should be signed by both the candidate and the scribe.

