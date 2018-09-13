RRB Group D Admit Card For September 17 Exam Expected Today

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the admit card for Group D CBT to be conducted on September 17 today. The admit card will be released on the official RRB website as also on the Regional RRB websites. The admit card will be released in a phased manner, that is 4 days before the exam date in order to root out any possibility of unfair practice.

RRB had released exam date and exam city details for the candidates earlier, however the exact location of the exam centres will be released only with the admit cards.

The Board also released the Mock Test Linkyesterday for the Group D candidates. The Mock Test will help candidates understand the exam pattern better and hence help them in last minute preparations.

RRB will also release the exam city and exam date details for candidates whose details were not released on September 9, 2018.

The RRB Group D exams will be conducted till October 16, 2018.

All the regional RRBs are expected to make a separate link available for admit card like they did for the Group C ALP and Technician admit cards.

The admit card link can be found from these RRB official links from September 13:

RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Siliguri, RRB Thiruvananthapuram

Candidates with their exams on September 17 should start revising important topics now and refrain form starting any new topic now. It is time to practice as many sample papers and mock tests as possible.

