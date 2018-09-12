RRB Group D Admit Card Tomorrow: Here's What Candidates Should Know

RRB Group D Admit Card Tomorrow: Check For Official Websites

The RRB group D admit card will be released on the official websites tomorrow. The admit cards or the e-call letters will be the admission letter for the group D exam which will begin on September 17. Railway recruitment boards or RRBs will conduct the exam shift wise, so as to accommodate candidates as per the availability of equipment at exam centres. Candidates have already received their RRB group D exam city, centre, shift and dates. Soon after RRBs release the admit cards online, there are chances that the website may slow down. In such cases candidates are suggested to retry later.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 Download: Official Websites

RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Siliguri, RRB Thiruvananthapuram

RRB Group D Admit Card Rules

Candidates shall have to take the admit card (printout of the online call letter) and original copy of Photo ID proof. Candidates without the original copy or with the photocopy of the photo ID proof will not be allowed to take the exam. Photo ID proof includes Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar, Driving License, PAN card, Passport. Candidates can also bring Identity Card issued by the employer, in case the candidate is a Govt. Employee, School / College / University Photo ID card etc., as photo ID proof.

For the convenience of candidates, RRBs have activated a link where lost registration ID can be retrieved. RRB group D admit card can be downloaded using registration ID. A new window or a link has been provided on the official website of various RRBs.

While downloading the group D admit card or even while logging in to the mock test portal, candidates may face server issues. It is because lakhs of candidates will try to log in to the portal at a time. In such cases, candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later. Candidates can try accessing the websites at off-peak hours.

