RRB Group D Exam 2018: Last Minute Preparation Tips For Candidates

RRB Group D recruitment exam is at a stone's throw away. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode and will test a candidate's knowledge of basic arithmetic, reasoning, and general knowledge. With only a few days left for the RRB Group D exam, here's some last minute preparation tips for the candidates who are due to appear for the exam.

1. The questions will be of objective type so candidates should now focus on solving sample papers which have objective questions exclusively. This would help them in devising their own strategy of eliminating options form out of the four options given.

2. If available, practice online mock tests, at least three a day and analyze your performance. Mock tests will help you get in the right mindset before the exam.

3. For Mathematics, revise all the formulas and theorems. Basic concepts can never be replaced by anything and it will be your mastery on the basic concepts which will bring you brownie points in the exam.

4. For questions based on reasoning, practice will make you perfect. This is one section where you need not lose patience, read questions carefully and apply a methodical approach.

5. General Knowledge is one area where you can score the maximum marks since you do not need to solve anything. Make sure that you brush up your knowledge of everyday science from class 9 and class 10. Go through one of the most recent yearbooks to brush up your knowledge on recent events of national and international importance.

Candidates should remember that the level of questions would at most be of 9th and 10th standard. These are topics that they have already studied and hence there is no need to panic. Just revise and practice what you know and give exam confidently.