RRB Group D Exam 2018: Exam City, Date, Shift Details Today, Know How To Download

RRB Group D 2018 Exam Date Announced; Check Date, Admit Card Detail Here

Railway Recruitment Board or RRB of Indian Railways will release the exam city, exam date and exam shift details for the Computer Based Test (CBT) of the RRB Group D exam today. According to RRB, the recruitment agency of country's largest employer, the applicants will be able to login with their credentials on from today through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their respective Group D exam city, Group D exam date and Group D exam session or shift. The RRB Group D admit card will be released four days before the fixed exam date of every candidate. RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam Schedule Released; Check Details Here

The RRB will be providing a separate link than the RRB websites (of the likes of RRB Kolkata, RRB Patna, RRB Bhopal, RRB Chennai, RRB Ajmer etc.) to download RRB Group D exam city, shift and admit card details. (The list of RRB website links have given in this story. Scroll down or Use this link to check the links)

The RRB Group D exams will be kicked off from September 17 while the mock trial link for the CBT will be activated from tomorrow.

RRB Group D Exam Details: How to download

RRB Group D admit card: Exam city, date and shift details will be released today.

Follow these steps to download your RRB Group D exam city, date and shift details:

Step One:

Go to the official website of RRBs

Step Two:

Click on the link provided there to download RRB Group D exam details (there is a chance that the link will be provided on a new page or link of a PDF file)

Step Three:

On the new link, login with your credentials (the user id and password details you have provided during the registration)

Step Four: Submit the details and check your exam details

RRB Group D Admit Card: How to download

Follow these steps to download your RRB Group D admit card:

Step One :

Go to the official website of RRBs

Step Two :

Click on the link provided there to download RRB Group D admit card (there is a chance that the link will be provided on a new page or link of a PDF file)

Step Three :

On the new link, login with your credentials (the user id and password details you have provided during the registration)

Step Four: Submit the details and check your exam details

List of official websites to download RRB Group D admit card

RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam City, Date, Shift Details Today, Use These Links To Find The Download Website

