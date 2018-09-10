RRB Group D Online Mock Test Today

RRB Group D Mock Test Link: Know How To Check

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will begin the online mock test today. RRBs released the exam details for Group D first stage CBT. For the first day of CBT, the group D admit cards will be released on September 13. The group D exam will begin on September 17. RRBs will also release the train travel authority for SC/ ST categories today. Concerned candidates can download the same today from the official websites of RRBs. The online mock test will be a practice test for Railway group D aspirants. The mock trial will help the applicants to make them accustomed with Computer Based Test (CBT) process of the exam.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: Centre, Date, Session Login Process Started, Know How To Download

In order to access the RRB group D mock test link candidates shall have to login using their CEN 02/ 2018 registration details. Railway group D first stage CBT will be 90 minutes. There will be 100 questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science and General awareness and Current Affairs.

RRB Group D Exam Date Declared: What's Next?

As of now, RRBs have released exam date, shift and city details of those candidates whose exams are scheduled to be held on September 17 to October 16, 2018. For other candidates, the group D exam details will be released on September 13. RRBs, the official recruitment agency of Indian Railways, have activated a link on their official websites to access the the exam city and date information of RRB Group D exam yesterday. RRB Group D Exam Details Not Available? You Need To Read This Important Update

