Railway Group D Exam Date Announced: Important Points For Candidates

RRB Group D Exam Date Announced: Important Points For Candidates

Candidates who had registered for RRB Group D exam through CEN 02/ 2018 can now start revising the syllabus for the exam. RRBs, on September 6, released official notification issued by the Ministry of Railways on group D exam date. For recruitment to the level 1 posts as per 7th CPC, computer based test (CBT) will begin on September 17. RRBs will intimate candidates about the exam city, date and shifts a week before on September 9. The mock test link for CBT will be active on September 10.

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST category who wish to make travel arrangements in train can download their train travel authority September 10, onwards. Such candidates should note that the document obtained for train travel, should be treated as an e-call letter.

For the mock test, candidates need to login using their registration details.

While downloading exam specific documents like group D admit card, the RRB official website may slow down. It is because lakhs of candidates will try to log in to the portal to check their exam details. In such cases, candidates are suggested to wait for a while and retry later. Candidates can try downloading at off-peak hours.

On the exam day, candidates are required to take original ID proof to the exam centre. Candidates with photocopy of the ID proof will not be allowed to take the exam. Photo ID includes Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar, Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. Employee, School / College / University Photo ID card etc.

Unlike railway group C exam, which concluded on September 4, there's only one CBT for group D posts. Hereafter qualified candidates will appear for Physical Efficiency Test.

In the CBT, for every wrong answer, one-third of the marks allotted against that question will be deducted.

RRB Group D Exam Will Begin On Monday

RRB group D exam will begin on September 17 (Monday). Candidates who have their centres/ who reside in urban areas (metro cities, specifically) may face traffic issue. In such cases, candidates are suggested to leave for the exam centre much ahead of time.

