RRB Group D Exam 2018: Date Sheet, Admit Card, Exam Centre, Syllabus Details Released; Check Here

RRB Group D exam 2018 date sheet, admit card, syllabus details released

RRB Group D 2018: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) of Ministry of Railways has announced the schedule for CEN 02/2018 (Level 1 Posts or Group D as per 7th CPC) Computer Based Test (CBT). The CBT for RRB Group D recruitment of Level 1 Posts as per 7th Central Pay Commission will start from September 17, 2018. Candidates who have applied for the RRB Group D exam may login with their credentials on the dates mentioned below through the link to be provided on the official websites of RRBs for knowing their Exam City, Date, Session, downloading Train Travel Authority (for SC/ST candidates only) and E-Call letter.

RRB Group D admit cards will be released 4 days prior to the exam, said a notification from RRB.

RRBs have recently concluded the CBTs -- first state of the recruitment -- for more than 47 lakh candidates for filling 64,037 ALP and technician posts in Indian Railways.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: Important Dates

RRB Group D exam schedule has been released on the official websites of various RRBs

Commencement of RRB Group D CBT: September 17, 2018

Activation of Mock link for CBT: September 10, 2018

Intimation of Exam City, Date and Shift: September 09, 2018

Download of Train Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates (This is only to make travel arrangements in train and not an E-Call letter): September 10, 2018

Download of E-Call letter: 4 days prior to the CBT date of the candidate

RRB Group D CBT Examination Scheme

Duration of CBT : 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe)

Number of Questions : 100

Section wise Marks : As published on the websites of RRBs on 29-08-2018.

Types of questions : Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Negative Marking : 1/3rd for every incorrect answer

RRB Group D Exam Pattern Released; Check Section Wise Marks For Computer Based Test (CBT) Here

IMPORTANT: Candidates to bring Original ID proof. CANDIDATES WITH PHOTO COPY OF ID PROOF WILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO APPEAR IN THE EXAMINATION.

The applicants are advised to refer to only official websites of RRBs for all the recruitment related information and do not fall prey to the messages circulated on the social media.

"Further, beware of touts and job racketeers as RRBs recruit candidates purely on merit and all stage wise shortlisted candidates till the recommendation for appointment shall be published only on the official websites of RRBs," RRB Group D notification said.

RRB ALP Exam First Stage Result

Announcement regarding the results of RRB ALP first stage exam is yet to come.

The first phase of the ALP exam was held on August 9, 10, 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 29, 30 and 31. Exams for flood-hit Kerala were postponed for September 4.

"We have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and technician posts, with record attendance of 76.76 per cent in the history of RRBs. Applicants in previous ALP/Technician exam was about 32 lakhs and attendance was 47.47 per cent," the ministry tweeted from its official handle.

We have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP & Technician posts, with record attendance of 76.76% in the history of RRBs. Applicants in previous ALP/Technician exam was about 32 lakhs and attendance was 47.47%. pic.twitter.com/ezMojNmoHY - Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 5, 2018

Click here for more Jobs News