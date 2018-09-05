Record Attendance Of 76 Per Cent In Railway Recruitment Exam: Ministry

A record 76.76 per cent of candidates appeared in the first stage of the railway's computer-based examination for recruitment as assistant loco-pilot and technician, the national transporter said Wednesday.

The first phase of the exam was held on August 9. The subsequent phases were conducted on August 10, 13, 14, 17, 20, 21, 29, 30 and 31.

Exams for flood-hit Kerala were postponed for September 4.

"We have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and technician posts, with record attendance of 76.76 per cent in the history of RRBs. Applicants in previous ALP/Technician exam was about 32 lakhs and attendance was 47.47 per cent," the ministry tweeted from its official handle.

Click here for more Jobs News