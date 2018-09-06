RRB Group D Exam Details Likely To Be Out Tomorrow; Admit Cards To Be Released Later

RRB Group D Admit Card Update

As per the tentative RRB Group D exam date released on August 26, exam details may be announced tomorrow. Candidates who have registered for the exams can login to the registration portal and check important details like exam city, date and shift/ session. Considering the pattern of ALP, Technician exam, it is likely that RRBs will release the exam details first and admit cards later. Last on August 26, RRBs had announced the tentative exam date and had said that the detailed Computer based test (CBT) schedule will be released shortly.

Respective RRBs will intimate candidates about the group D admit card date through SMS and emails. Candidates are therefore suggested to check their inbox for timely updates. RRBs have urged candidates not to believe fake news about the exam date and admit card release.

Meanwhile, RRB Group C exams have concluded with more than 76 per cent attendance. "We have successfully completed 1st stage CBT for more than 47 lakh candidates, competing for 64,037 ALP and technician posts, with record attendance of 76.76 per cent in the history of RRBs. Applicants in previous ALP/Technician exam was about 32 lakhs and attendance was 47.47 per cent," the ministry tweeted from its official handle.

