RRB Group D Admit Card: List Of Official Websites To Check

RRB Group D Admit Card: Know Where To Download

RRBs are yet to confirm the group D exam date. The admit cards will be available on the official websites of the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) as and when they are uploaded. Respective RRBs will intimate candidates about the group D admit card date through SMS and emails. Candidates are therefore suggested to check their inbox everyday for timely updates. Considering the rising search for RRB group exam date online, RRBs have requested candidates not to believe fake news about the exam date and admit card release.

RRB Group D Exam Pattern In Detail

Concerned candidates will receive group D exam date and admit card information on their registered phone number and email address.

To download the RRB group D admit card, candidates shall have to visit the respective official RRB websites. As per the CEN 02/ 2018 advertisement, the call letter for the group D CBT will be available 10 days before the exam date. 'Candidates should read the instructions on the e-call letter carefully and follow them scrupulously. Failure to comply with the instructions may lead to cancellation of their candidature,' adds the official job notification.

List of official websites for RRB Group D admit card

