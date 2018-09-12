RRB Group D Mock Test Link Available

RRB group D mock test link is available on the official RRB website and the official websites for the Regional RRBs.

Jobs | | Updated: September 12, 2018 12:54 IST
RRB Group D Mock Test Link Available; Check Now

New Delhi: 

The RRBs have activated the mock test link on their official websites. RRBs had released the exam date and centre details for the candidates who have successfully registered for the exam.Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is gearing up for the upcoming computer-based recruitment exam for Group D posts. RRB recently wrapped up the computer-based exams for the Group C and is following the same model for Group D exams as well. RRB Group D Exam Mock Test: Important Guidelines To Use The Facility

 

RRB Group D Mock Test Link Available: How To Access?

 

  • Step one: Go to official website.
  • Step two: Click on the mock test link.
  • Step three: Enter the required details.
  • Step four: Submit and begin the mock test.

 

RRB Group D Mock Test Official Links

RRB AhmedabadRRB AjmerRRB Allahabad,  RRB BhopalRRB BhubaneshwarRRB BilaspurRRB ChandigarhRRB ChennaiRRB GuwahatiRRB JammuRRB KolkataRRB MaldaRRB MumbaiRRB GorakhpurRRB MuzaffarpurRRB PatnaRRB RanchiRRB SecunderabadRRB Bangalore, RRB SiliguriRRB Thiruvananthapuram

 

As part of the exam preparation, RRB has also released the mock test link. RRB had made Mock Test available for Group C candidates as well to help them understand the format and modalities of the computer-based test.

    The mock test will help you understand the exam pattern better and will also allow you to get in the right frame of mind for the exam. All candidates are advised to attempt Mock Test once before appearing for the exam.

    The CBT will be of 1 hour and 30 minutes duration. There will be a total of 100 questions and four sections in the question paper. The questions will be objective in nature.

    The four sections in the question paper will be Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Knowledge and Current Affairs.

    Click here for more Jobs News

