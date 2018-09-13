RRB Group D Exam: Admit Card Details You Should Check

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: RRB has released the admit card for Group D computer-based test which will be conducted on September 17. The admit card can be downloaded form the official website. The admit cards are being released in a phased manner. RRB will release the admit card for a candidate four days before the allotted exam date. After downloading the RRB Group D admit card they should check all the details mentioned.

The RRB Group D admit cardwill have the following details:

Candidate's Name Candidate's Registration Number Candidate's Roll Number Exam Date Shift Reporting Time Exam Centre Name and Address Nearest Landmark for Exam Centre Candidate's Photograph as uploaded in the application form Candidate's Signature as uploaded in the application form

There will also be two boxes at the bottom of the RRB Group D admit card meant for Candidate's Signature and Invigilator's Signature. Do not sign in the box meant for Candidate's signature as it should be done in the presence of the invigilator on the day of the examination.

RRB Group D Admit Card: Important Things To Do After Downloading Admit Card

After downloading your RRB Group D admit card, check all the details mentioned above. Make sure that the details are correct, exam city and date match the information released on September 9.

RRB Group D Admit Card: Live Updates

Also, check that the photograph and the signature on the admit card are correct and clear.

In case of any discrepancy, inform the RRB helpdesk immediately. To contact helpdesk, go to the RRB website. There you will find a link which says 'Click Here For First CBT- Helpdesk'. Click on the link and login using your User ID and date of birth. After logging in, register your grievance.

