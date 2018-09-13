RRB Group D Admit Card To Be Released Today: Live Update

RRB Group D Admit Card: Live Update

RRB Group D admit card is expected today. The group D admit cards will be available on the official websites of RRBs. Candidates can go to the RRB official websites directly to download the admit card. While the time is not confirmed yet for admit card release, it shall be available within evening today. Last time, for Group C admit card, the admit cards were released in the afternoon. Soon after RRBs will upload the admit cards on their websites, there are many chances that candidates may face server issues. In such cases, RRB group D candidates are suggested to retry during the off-peak hours.

September 13, 9.50 am: RRBs will also release the exam city and exam date details for candidates whose details were not released on September 9, 2018.

September 13, 9:30 am: The link for admit card download is yet not activated on the official website.

September 13, 9:00 am: The admit cards for RRB Group D exam scheduled on September 17, 2018 is expected to be released today.

