RRBs Release Admit Card For Group D Exam: What's Next?

RRB Group D Admit Card Released: What's Next?

RRB group D exam 2018: RRBs have released the admit cards for group D exam today for the first day of the exam. Group D admit cardshave been released for those candidates who have their exam on September 17. For the subsequent exam days, RRBs will upload the admit cards four days in advance to the scheduled date. RRB Group D Mock Test Link Available Online

Candidates can download the RRB group D admit card using their user ID and date of birth. The admit cards should be downloaded from the official websites of RRBs. In case the website slows down, candidates for a while and retry later. RRB Group D Admit Card Released: Here's How To Download

RRB Group D Admit Card: No Separate Link/ Portal

Candidates may get confused while looking for the RRB group D admit card link. The RRBs have not made a separate link for it. Candidates shall have to use the same candidate login which they had used for retrieving their exam city, date and shift details.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: Last Minute Preparation Tips For Candidates

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018 Download: Official Websites

RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Siliguri, RRB Thiruvananthapuram

After downloading the admit card, candidates should take a printout of the same. Admit card is a must to be carried to the exam hall along with the original copy of Photo ID proof. Candidates without the original copy or with the photocopy of the photo ID proof will not be allowed to take the exam.

Candidates who have forgotten their registration ID can retrieve it online. RRBs have activated a link where lost registration ID can be retrieved. Candidates can find the link on the respective websites of the RRBs.