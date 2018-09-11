RRB Group D Exam: Have You Forgotten Your Registration ID? Use This Facility To Login

To help such candidates, the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have now activated a link to regain their RRB Group D login details.

Jobs | | Updated: September 11, 2018 15:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
RRB Group D Exam: Have You Forgotten Your Registration ID? Use This Facility To Login

RRB Group D Exam Registration ID Forgotten? Use This Facility To Login

New Delhi: 

Have you forgotten your registration details of RRB Group D exam? There is a chance that applicants may have misplaced or forgotten the registration details of the exam which they have procured months ago. To help such candidates, the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have now activated a link to regain their login details. A new window or a link has been provided on the official website of various RRBs like Ahmedabad, Ajmer, Allahabad, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Jammu, Kolkata, Mumbai, Patna, Ranchi, Secunderabad and Thiruvananthapuram. The registration details are not only necessary for the CBT or Computer Based Test, but also, needed for all the other requirements during the recruitment process.

How to access the RRB Group D Mock Test: Check Here

The RRB Group D exam is set to begin from September 17 for a section of candidates whose exam details have been released recently. The Board will be uploading the examination details like City, Exam Centre, Shift and Date on September 13. The admit cards for the candidates whose examination is fixed on September 17 will be released on September 13.

RRB Group D Exam: How to recover your registration ID

Follow these steps to recover your RRB Group D exam registration ID:

Step 1: Go the respective RRB Website (Click here for the official links of RRBs)

Step 2: Click on the links like "Forgot Registration ?" "Forgot registration number? Click here to retrieve the registration number" "Click here - Forgot Registration ID (Level - I posts) "

Step 3: Input your email id and date of birth

Step 4: From there on, follow the details given on the website 

RRB Regional Centres India and Their Websites

Go to these links for accessing the RRB websites:​

RRB AhmedabadRRB AjmerRRB AllahabadRRB BangaloreRRB BhopalRRB BhubaneshwarRRB BilaspurRRB ChandigarhRRB ChennaiRRB GorakhpurRRB GuwahatiRRB JammuRRB KolkataRRB MaldaRRB MumbaiRRB MuzaffarpurRRB PatnaRRB RanchiRRB SecunderabadRRB SiliguriRRB Thiruvananthapuram

Click here for more Jobs 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RRB Group DRRB Group D Exam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPetrol PricePrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less Phones

................................ Advertisement ................................