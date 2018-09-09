RRB Group D Exam: Railway Recruitment Board Website Crashes, Use These Links To Login

RRB Group D exam details login page was activated today by Railway Recruitment Boards

Railway Recruitment Board of Indian Railways, Government of India has activated the links for logging in to know the exam date, exam shift and exam city for candidates who have registered for the RRB Group D exam which are scheduled to begin from September 17. However, after the Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs activated the links, most RRB websites have started to crash or not responding right now. Candidates may login to the RRB website when the link is back. The link can be accessed directly from the concerned RRBs of your choice.

"Too many users are connected. Please try again after few minutes," said the official RRB Group D exam link provided on the websites.

"Click here for Exam City and Date Intimation. This link will be live from 14:00 hrs of 9th September 2018 for candidates scheduled from 17th September to 16th October 2018," said a message posted on the official website of various RRBs.

As it happens with all the major competitive examinations and its various results processes, websites get crashed or do not respond when large number of users tries to access a portal at the same time.

According to reports, more than one crore applicants had registered for the Group D exam.

It is advised to all applicants that check the websites after sometime as most websites comes back to normal once the traffic goes down.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: Where to download your exam details

There are ways the applicants may reach the login links of RRB Group D examination details:

1. Direct link

The candidates may use this link to reach login page: Click Here

2. By using various RRB websites.

The links for RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Siliguri and RRB Thiruvananthapuram are given here:

