RRB Group D Exam 2018: Centre, Date, Session Login Page Activated, Check Details Here

Indian Railways has activated login page for the most awaited details about the RRB Group D exam on the official websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards. The exam details will be available to registered candidates after logging in with the registration details. RRB Group D exam will begin from September 17 and the exam will be held in various sessions as Computer Based Test (CBT). Mmore than 1.89 crore job seekkers had registered for these 63 thousand Group D posts. The RRB Group D admit cards will be released on the official links four days before the exams.

The candidates will need their RRB Group D exam registration details to login to the RRB prescribed website to access the exam details. Get ready with these details before login. After logging in with your registration details, you will find the exam city, exam centre, exam shift and exam date details on your homepage. You may note down these details. If a candidate is provided September 17 as their exam date, the RRB Group D admit for that candidate will be released on September 13.

According to a statement from the RRB, a mock trial link for practicing the RRB Group D exam CBT will be activated on the official websites from September 10. The mock trial will help the applicants to make them accustomed with Computer Based Test (CBT) process of the exam.

Railway group D first stage CBT will be 90 minutes. There will be 100 questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science and General awareness and Current Affairs.

RRB Group D Exam Details: How to download

Follow these steps to download your RRB Group D exam city, date and shift details:

Step 1 :

Go to the official website of RRBs

Step 2 :

Click on the link provided there to download RRB Group D exam details (there is a chance that the link will be provided on a new page or link of a PDF file)

Step 3 :

On the new link, login with your credentials (the user id and password details you have provided during the registration)

Step 4 : Submit the details and check your exam details

