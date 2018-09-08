RRB Group D Exam Date, City, Shift To Be Released Tomorrow

RRB Group D Exam Date, City, Shift: Know How To Check

Highlights Railway Group D exam details will be available tomorrow. Candidates can get exam date, shift, venue details from official websites Admit cards will be released September 13, onwards

RRB group D candidates will receive exam date, city and shift details tomorrow. As of now RRBs have not notified the time of declaration. The group D exam details will be uploaded by all RRBs on their official websites. Click here for RRB Official Websites. Candidates have to use their registration to get exam updates. For the first day of CBT, the group D admit cards will be released on September 13. The group D exam will begin on September 17.

RRB Group D Exam Date Declared: What's Next?

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories can download the train travel authority on September 10.

Railway group D first stage CBT will be 90 minutes. There will be 100 questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science and General awareness and Current Affairs.

Warning candidates about fake alerts on RRB exams, the national transporter has urged aspirants to refer only official websites for updates on the exam. 'Refer to only official websites of RRBs for all the recruitment related information and do not fall prey to the messages circulated on the social media. Further, beware of touts and job racketeers as RRBs recruit candidates purely on merit and all stage wise shortlisted candidates till the recommendation for appointment shall be published only on the official websites of RRBs,' it has said.

Since August, 2015 all RRB examinations have been conducted through Online (Computer Based Test) mode. So far, four such Pan India online examinations have been conducted successfully for staggering number of about 1.14 crore candidates.

