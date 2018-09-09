RRB Group D Exam 2018: 10 Important Points On Centre, Date, Session And Admit Card

The RRB Group D Exam will begin from September 17.

The applicants will be able to access RRB Group D exam centre, date and shift details by today afternoon 2.00 pm. According to Indian railways, more than 1.89 crore candidates have applied for these 63 thousand level 1 posts like Track Maintainers, Assistant Pointsmen etc. (earlier know as Group D). The RRB Group D admit cards will be released on the official website link which will be provided later on the RRB websites. The RRB Group D exam will be held as computer based exam. The candidates will be provided different sessions or shifts starting from September 17. The Group D admit cards will be provided on four days prior to the assigned exam date.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: Centre, Date, Session Login Page Activated, Check Details Here

"The Login to form will be available only between 09-09-2018 14 Hours 00 Minutes to 14-12-2018 17 Hours 00 Minutes," said a notice posted on the RRB Chennai website.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: 10 Important Points Every Candidate Should Know

1. Use the official links to download your RRB Group D exam details and admit cards

2. The candidates will need their RRB Group D exam registration details to login to the RRB prescribed website to access the exam details. Get ready with these details before login.

3. After logging in with your registration details, you will find the exam city, exam centre, exam shift and exam date details on your homepage. You may note down these details.

4. The RRB Group D Exam will begin from September 17. If a candidate is provided September 17 as their exam date, the RRB Group D admit for that candidate will be released on September 13.

5. According to a statement from the RRB, a mock trial link for practicing the RRB Group D exam CBT will be activated on the official websites from September 10.

6. The mock trial will help the applicants to make them accustomed with Computer Based Test (CBT) process of the exam.

7. The candidates will need to carry their admit cards to the examination centres. After downloading the Group D admit cards, the candidates may take a printout for this.

8. Railway group D first stage CBT will be 90 minutes. There will be 100 questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science and General awareness and Current Affairs.

9. RRBs had earlier released the complete exam pattern. Check here.

10. The links for RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Siliguri and RRB Thiruvananthapuram can be accessed from here.

