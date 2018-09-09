RRB Group D Exam Details Not Available? You Need To Read This Important Update

RRB Group D Exam Update: Important Notice From Railway Recruitment Board

According to an important update from Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), the exam city and date information is live for candidates whose exams are scheduled from September 17, 2018 to October 16, 2018 only. The RRB in a statement regarding the RRB Group D exam also said that that for all remaining candidates the details will be live from September 13, 2018 onwards. RRBs, the official recruitment agency of Indian Railways, have activated a link on their official websites to access the the exam city and date information of RRB Group D exam today.

The RRB move is now coming after the applicants faced issues in logging in to the RRB websites.

﻿"Candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled from 17.09.2018 to 16.10.2018 only. For all remaining candidates the details will be live from 13.09.2018 onward," the update posted on the official website of RRBs said.

RRB Group D Exam Details: A timeline of events

RRB Group D Exam 2018: Login to this page using your user id user password to know your exam details

August 29, 2018: Notice on Section-wise marks for Computer Based Test (Level-1 Posts) released on the website.

September 6, 2018: RRBs announces the exam notification schedule.

September 9, 2018:

01. 00 pm: A link activated on the official websites of RRBs saying that the link will be live from 14:00 hrs of 9th September 2018 for candidates scheduled from 17th September to 16th October 2018.

02. 00 pm: The link is activated

02. 30 pm: Several RRB websites are not responding

05. 00 pm: A notice published on the websites say the link will be re-activated by 6. 00 pm.

6. 00 pm: The link has been re-activated

6. 00 pm: An update from the website says the exam city and date information is live for candidates whose exams are scheduled from September 17, 2018 to October 16, 2018 only

