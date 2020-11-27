RRB Group D Exam: Know Merit List Criteria For Computer-Based Test

RRB group D exam will begin on December 15.

The RRB group D exam will begin on December 15. The exam will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). However, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) had conducted the application process.

As per the data shared by the RRBs in September 2019, a total of 1,15,67,248 applications have been registered against 1,03,769 vacancies in group D posts.

So far, the detailed exam schedule has not been released. It is expected that the exam will be held in multiple shifts.

Admit cards for the exam is also expected to be released soon. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the RRBs.

Selection to group D posts in the railways will be through a computer-based test and a physical efficiency test.

Since the exam is expected to be held over a number of days, the marks obtained by the candidates will be normalised. RRBs have shared the formula of mark normalisation in the exam notice.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the physical efficiency test on the basis of their performance in the computer-based test.

"Railway/RRC wise short listing of candidates for physical efficiency test shall be done at the rate of three times of the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration)," the RRBs have mentioned in the exam notification.

After both the selection tests are held, candidates will be called for document verification and medical examination.

Candidates twice the number of vacancies will be called for document verification as per their merit and options.

