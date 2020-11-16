Railway Exam: Test Centre, Other Details Likely To Be Released 10 Days Before Exam

RRB NTPC, group D exam and exam for selection to Ministerial, Isolated posts scheduled in December.

The RRB NTPC, Group D, and other exams are less than a month away. These exams are scheduled to begin on December 15 and as per the information given by the railway recruitment boards (RRB), details of exam city and date are likely to be released 10 days before the exam date. While the RRBs have confirmed this for Ministerial and Isolated category exam in a recent notification, they have mentioned this in the first notification of NTPC and group D exams.

Call letter will not be sent to candidates by post, RRBs have said.

Candidates have to download their admit card or the call letter from the website of the RRBs.

With the exam starting on December 15, the admit cards and other details of the exam can be expected that in the first week of December.

The exact schedule of RRB NTPC and RRB group D exams have not been released yet.

Meanwhile, RRBs have already notified that the exam for selection to Ministerial and Isolated category posts will be held from December 15 to December 23.

For the RRB NTPC exam, Indian Railways has received more than 1.2 crore applications against 35,208 vacancies.

For the RRB Group D exam, a total of 1,15,67,248 applications have been registered against 1,03,769 vacancies.

A total of 1,663 vacancies in the Ministerial and Isolated category posts will be filled and a total of 1,02,940 candidates are expected to appear in the exam.

Click here for more Jobs News