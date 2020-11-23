Railway Exam: Tie-Breaking Rule In RRB NTPC, Group D, Other Exams

RRB NTPC, group D, other exam from December 15. Know about tie-breaking rule.

The RRB NTPC, RRB Group D, and the exam for selection to Ministerial and Isolated category posts will begin on December 15. Detailed exam schedule and admit cards have not been released yet. As mentioned in the job notification, the exam city and dates will be intimated to candidates 10 days before the exam. The details will be available on the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB).

Selection to RRB NTPC posts will be through computer-based tests, aptitude tests or skill test,s and verification of documents.

For selection to Group D posts, RRBs will hold a single exam. "Where a second stage CBT is deemed necessary and held, the Railway Administration reserves the right to treat the first stage CBT as a qualifying test for the purpose of shortlisting a reasonable number of candidates for the second stage," the boards have said in the official exam notice.

For selection to Ministerial and Isolated category posts, RRBs will conduct a single computer-based test, stenography skill test, performance test/teaching skill test, translation test (as applicable), and document verification.

RRB Exams: Tie Breaking Rules

For those candidates who secure the same marks in the exam, the RRBs will follow the tie-breaking rule in which the merit position will be decided by age. The older candidates will be placed at higher merit.

In cases where the ages of the candidates are also the same, the alphabetical order of the name will be considered to break the tie.

