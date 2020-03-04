No Undue Delay In Group D Recruitment, Says Railways Minister As Job Aspirants Await Exam Date For A Year

RRB Group D aspirants are awaiting the examination date for over a year.

RRB Group D recruitment: There is no undue delay in recruitment for RRB Group D posts (now, Level1) in the Railways, the Railways minister informed parliament today. The minister also said the ongoing Group D recruitment have seen around 1.15 crore applications, whose scrutiny is complete, and the scheduling of written examination (CBT) of this recruitment is under process. The candidates who have applied for a February 2019 notification are awaiting the examination date for over a year.

The Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said two recruitment notifications for Level-1 were issued; one in February 2018 for around 63,000 vacancies and second one in March 2019 for around 1.03 lakh vacancies.

"Around 1.89 crore applications were received for the first notification, CEN 02/2018. After scrutiny of applications, conduct of written examination (Computer Based Test, CBT) for eligible candidates, generation of Zonal Railway-wise merit lists, Physical Efficiency Test, Document Verification & Medical Examination, around 56,000 candidates have already been selected for appointment as on 13.02.2020,"he said about the RRB Group D 2018 recruitment.

"For the second notification (CEN RRC-01/2019), around 1.15 crore applications have been received whose scrutiny is complete. Scheduling of written examination (CBT) under this notification is under process," the minister replied while responding to questions asked in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday about examination of Group-D posts in Railways getting delayed.

Recently, the RRBs have issued tender notice for an exam conducting authority to conduct the first stage CBT for NTPC posts - for which also more than a crore applicants are awaiting exam date since the recruitment was announced in February last year -- , and Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts.

The tender for NTPC posts have been invited by RRB Chennai, and for Ministerial categories by RRB Ajmer.

Read also:

Indian Railway In Search For Exam Conducting Authority, RRB NTPC Exam This Year?

RRB NTPC Exam: A Year After Notification Here's The Status

For RRB Exam Fee Refund Paytm Users Need To Provide Bank Details

RRB Paramedical Fee Refund Process Initiates Tomorrow; Check Details

Indian Railway Recruitment Announced In 2019: What Is The Update

Over 6.83 Lakh Vacant Posts In Central Government Departments: Personnel Ministry

Click here for more Jobs News

