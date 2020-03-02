Indian Railway In Search For Exam Conducting Authority, RRB NTPC Exam This Year?

RRB NTPC: Indian Railway has invited tenders to engage an exam conducting authority (ECA)

While Indian Railway has maintained a silence on the exam dates for RRB NTPC, it has now invited tenders from Exam Conducting Agencies to conduct computer-based tests for recruitment announced in 2019. Indian Railway had announced four massive recruitment for various vacancies in 2019.

The four recruitment announcement included one for recruitment on Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts, on Paramedical category posts, on Ministerial and Isolated category posts, and various posts in level 1 of 7th CPC or group D posts.

Out of the four recruitment announced last year, Indian Railway completed the selection process only for Paramedical categories. Candidates who applied for the other recruitment have been anxious about the selection process for long.

Now, RRBs have issued tender notice for an exam conducting authority to conduct the first stage CBT for NTPC posts, and Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts. The tender for NTPC posts have been invited by RRB Chennai, and for Ministerial categories by RRB Ajmer.

Indian Railway has, on previous occasions, said that the delay in the computer-based test was because any exam conducting agency was not finalized for the exercise. The fact that tenders have been invited for finalization of exam conducting agency sparks hope that the examinations would be held soon.

There's no word still on the RRC Group D recruitment which had over 1 lakh vacancies to be filled.

