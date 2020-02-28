One Year Since Announcement, Indian Railway Yet To Conduct CBT For Over 1 Lakh RRC Group D Vacancies

RRB Group D 2019: One year after the recruitment was announced, there has been no update

In the beginning of 2019, Indian Railway announced four major recruitment one of which was for Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs). The RRC recruitment also happened to be the one with most number of vacancies - over 1 lakh vacancies. The recruitment announcement will soon complete a year with no update on the examination date.

On February 23, 2019, Indian Railway announced 1,03,769 Level 1 vacancies of 7th CPC Pay Matrix, also popularly known as Group D vacancies. As per the official notice, the computer-based test (CBT) which was to be a screening test was tentatively scheduled in September-October 2019. Sticking to its schedule, Indian Railway, through Regional Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), released application status for all the candidates who had applied for the RRB Group D recruitment.

However, several candidates claimed that there application was rejected despite adhering to the application guidelines. As a result, RRBs began the tedious process of accepting objection from candidates who claimed their application had been rejected without any reason. The process to receive objections and then to rectify the application status was completed by the first week of September.

After September 2019, there has been no further update about RRB Group D recruitment.

The RRB Group D selection process is a time-taking process. The selection process for group D posts includes a preliminary Computer-Based Test (CBT) which will be objective in nature. Candidates qualifying in the CBT will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination will be held for those who qualify in PET.

Click here for more Jobs News