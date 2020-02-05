Railway's Phase 2 Recruitment Nearing. No Progress In RRB NTPC, Group D Exam

As promised the first recruitment was announced on February 28, 2019.

As promised by the Ministry of Railways in January 2019, the second phase of recruitment should begin in May-June 2020 and get completed by July-August 2021. In this phase, the railway would announce 99,000 posts. The said recruitment is second to the first recruitment drive that comprises RRB NTPC and RRC Group D recruitment, which were announced in February-March 2019.

In its recruitment plan, which was said to be completed in two phases, the Ministry of Railways had said that the RRB NTPC and RRC Group D recruitment comprising 1,31,428 posts would be over by April-May 2020.

The recruitment drive will result in massive employment generation with 2,30,000 direct jobs, the Ministry had said then. "Recruitment shall be for various cadres and minimum eligibility criteria shall vary from certification from Industrial Training Institutes or Diploma/above in Engineering or Graduation in any discipline, depending on the post for which the candidate is applying," it had also said.

These recruitment were announced in January 23 and were the first railway jobs to be announced after the government implemented the historic 10% reservation quota for Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

As promised the first recruitment was announced on February 28, 2019 and the application process began on March 1, 2019.

However till date, there has been no improvement in the RRB NTPC and RRC Group D recruitment except the application process. The exams were scheduled to be held within September, 2019, however as per the latest update, released by the RRBs in October, the exam date is subject to the finalization of an external exam conducting agency.

