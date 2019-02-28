RRB NTPC Notification Released For 35,277 Vacancies, Online Registration From Tomorrow

RRB NTPC notification 2019: The first CBT is tentatively scheduled between June to September

Centralised Employment Notice or CEN 01/2019 for Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate and Under Graduate posts have been released online on the official website of RRBs. The online registration for this recruitment for 35,277 vacancies including Under Graduate posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Graduate level posts like Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master will start from March 1. The first stage recruitment exam will be held in June to September, according to the RRB NTPC notification.

The recruitment process based on this RRB NTPC notification will be undertaken by Railway Recruitment Board or RRB of the Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC Notification 2019: Important Dates

Date of Publication in RRB websites: February 28, 2019

Opening of online registration of Applications: March 1, 2019 at 16.00 hrs.

Closing of online registration of Applications: March 31, 2019 at 23.59 hrs.

Closing Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee through:

(a) Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI): April 5, 2019 at 23.59 hrs.

(b) SBI Challan: April 5, 2019 at 15.00 hrs.

(c) Post Office Challan: April 5, 2019 at 15.00 hrs.

Final submission of Applications: April 12, 2019 at 23.59 hrs.

1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentatively scheduled between June to September 2019

As per the latest reservation rules notified by the government, candidates who are not covered under the scheme of reservation for SC/ST/OBC-NCL and whose family gross annual income is below Rs. 8 Lakh (Rupees eight lakh) are to be identified as EWS for benefit of reservation for EWS can avail the reservation benefits for this Indian Railways Recruitment.

RRB NTPC Notification 2019: Complete notification

Check the complete Indian Railways notification here

