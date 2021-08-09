Indian Railways Releases RRB NTPC Update; Check Here

The RRBs had notified earlier that the candidates who appear for the exam are entitled for refund

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) of Indian Railways have released a notification regarding the refund of examination fees of its recently concluded first tier of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) hiring process.

According to the latest update, an "Update Bank Account Link" will be provided on the official websites of RRBs which will be live from August 11 to August 31.

The RRB NTPC notification has also said SMS and email will also be sent to the candidates who had attended the Computer Based Test or CBT-1 held from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in seven phases to their registered email id and mobile number to provide their correct bank account details.

One help menu will be provided to get any clarification or help in case of any trouble while submitting the bank details, it said.

The RRBs had notified earlier that the candidates who appear for the recruitment exam are entitled to get the refund of their examination fee (which was Rs 250 for SC, ST, ExSM, PwBD, female, minority, EBC and transgender candidates, and Rs 400 for others), after deduction of banking or service charges as applicable.

"The applications have been received almost 02 years back and in the intervening period changes might have occurred in the account details of the candidates. During scrutiny, it is observed that large number of payments were made from the same account number and Bank account details of many candidates are not available. Further, the IFSC codes of some banks might have been changed after recent mergers. Hence, it is necessary to confirm and take fresh details of bank account of candidates to remit the refund to correct beneficiaries," the RRB notification said.

A total of 1.26 crore candidates had registered for the RRB NTPC exam which is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in various NTPC posts of Indian Railways which are Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper and other posts.

