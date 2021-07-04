Railways Announce NTPC Exam Dates, Admit Card Details; Check Here

RRB NTPC examinations will be held on July 23, 24, 26 and 31.

Railway Recruitment Boards will conduct the seventh phase of the first stage recruitment examinations for the ongoing computer-based test for selection to railways' non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts in July. In a notification released recently, after the candidates protested online, the RRBs or Railway Recruitment Boards, one of the official recruitment arms of Indian Railways, said the examinations will be held on July 23, 24, 26 and 31.

The examinations will be held across the country for approximately 2.78 lakh candidates, the RRB NTPC notification released last week said.

The RRB NTPC notification has also said the the link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of free travelling authority for SC and ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites ten days before the exam.

As usual, the downloading of RRB NTPC admit cards will start four days prior to the exam date mentioned in exam city and date information link.

The RRBs has also asked the candidates to strictly follow COVID-related guidelines issued along with the admit card.

"Use of Face Mask is mandatory. Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a Face Mask and the Face mask shall be worn at all times. (except at the time of capturing photograph)," the notification said.

A total of 1.26 crore candidates have registered for the RRB NTPC exam which is being held to fill 35,208 vacancies in various NTPC posts of Indian Railways which are Junior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper and other posts.

