RRB NTPC 2019 Detailed Advertisement Expected Tomorrow

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment process is expected to begin tomorrow

RRB NTPC 2019: RRBs will release detailed advertisement for RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment tomorrow and is also expected to begin the online registration for the NTPC recruitment. The detailed advertisement will also clarify the exact number of vacancies under Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). RRBs have, so far, only released indicative advertisement for the 2019 recruitment drive through which the National carrier expects to fill about 1,30,000 vacancies.

While majority of the posts advertised are Level-1 posts, 30,000 in total are available under NTPC, Para Medical Staff, and Ministerial and Isolated categories.

The recruitment process on the Level-1 posts will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Cells and for rest of the posts will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Boards.

Recruitment on NTPC posts are being conducted after a gap of almost three years. Before this, RRBs had advertised vacancies for NTPC posts in 2015 for which the recruitment process was conducted in 2016.

The 2019 recruitment drive, widely generalized as RRB NTPC recruitment, is being touted as one of the largest recruitment process, in line with the recruitment conducted last year. In 2018, RRBs announced more than 1,20,000 vacancies under Group C and Group D posts combined and went on to sign off the year with more than 13,000 Junior Engineer vacancies. The recruitment process for Group C, Group D, and Junior Engineer vacancies announced last year are underway.

Meanwhile, despite heavy speculations RRBs have not released any notice for RRB Group D Result yet. RRB officials had repeatedly confirmed that result for Group D CBT, which concluded in December 2018, will be released in February and that before result declaration RRBs shall release a notice.

