IBPS RRB Application Process Begins Tomorrow, Here's How To Apply

IBPS RRB 2018 online application process will start from June 18 at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: Online registration process for IBPS RRB recruitment will begin from June 18 and it will be concluded on July 4. The preliminary examinations for both IBPS RRB Officer Scale recruitment and Office Assistant posts will be held in the month of August this year. The IBPS RRB recruitment registration can be done on the official website, ibps.in. IBPS will select candidates in both Officer scale posts and Office Assistant posts on the basis of two online exams and interview. The interviews will be conducted for Officer scale posts only.

IBPS RRB recruitment 2019: How to apply

Candidates are first required to go to the IBPS's authorised website www.ibps.in and click on the home page to open the link "CRP for RRBs" and then click on the appropriate option "Click here to apply online for CRP- RRBs Officers (Scale-I, II and III)" or "Click here to apply online for CRP- RRBs- Office Assistant (Multipurpose)" to open up the On-Line Application Form.

Then candidates will have to click on "Click here for new registration" to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form.

After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the provisional registration number and 16 password.

An Email & SMS indicating the provisional registration number and password will also be sent.

They can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.

Candidates are required to upload their photograph signature, left thumb impression and a hand written declaration as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents of the official IBPS RRB recruitment notification.

Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained.

Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the "Save and Next" facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required.

No change is permitted after clicking on final submit button.

According to the official IBPS RRB notification, for the posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officers Scale I, the candidate should indicate in the online application the state to which the candidate opts for provisional allotment on selection.

Click here for more Jobs News

